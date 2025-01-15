Fight With Metal Pipe Over Parking Space Leads To Arrest In Mount Vernon (Update)

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 13, around 10:30 p.m. in front of 100 North Columbus Avenue, according to Mount Vernon city officials.

The dispute, which involved at least four individuals, escalated into a physical altercation that reportedly involved the use of a metal pipe, officials said.

Two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released from Jacobi Medical Center. Initial reports of a stabbing were determined to be false, officials said.

Police arrested a woman at the scene. She was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Her name has not yet been made public.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is continuing to investigate and is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.