Wartburg Senior Living's 34-acre campus in Mount Vernon was recently used as a backdrop for various scenes set to air in the show's next season, Wartburg representatives said on Monday, Feb. 10.

The facility welcomed the cast and crew over multiple days this past fall and more recently, hosting stars Dylan McDermott, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Roxy Sternberg, along with over 100 crew members and extras.

The campus's mix of modern and historic architecture, as well as its lush green spaces, provided a dynamic and visually striking environment for the show’s action-packed storylines, Wartburg representatives said.

"The cast and crew of FBI: Most Wanted were fantastic to work with, engaging respectfully with our staff and residents. It was incredible to witness the behind-the-scenes process of a television production—especially with Wartburg’s campus playing a key role in bringing their story to life," said Wartburg President and CEO David J. Gentner

The episodes featuring Wartburg will follow the series’ lead character, Special Agent Remy Scott (played by McDermott), and his elite task force as they track down some of the nation’s most dangerous fugitives.

This isn’t the first time Wartburg has caught Hollywood’s eye. The facility has also hosted filming crews from NBC’s "Manifest," CBS’s "Evil," and Starz’s "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in the past year alone.

