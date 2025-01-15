Ed Board Votes To Close 3 Schools In Mount Vernon

In a special meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Mount Vernon Board of Education voted 5-4 to close the Mount Vernon Leadership Academy, Cecil H. Parker School, and the Mount Vernon Honor Academy.

The district will also modify the remaining schools' kindergarten through 8th grade model to consist of four K-8 schools; six K-6 schools; and three 7-12 high schools.

The change and closures will go into effect on Tuesday, July 1, according to the district.

In December, Mount Vernon school officials said the city is one of only three districts in New York State designated as having significant fiscal distress by the State Comptroller’s Office. Officials said the district faces challenges such as declining enrollment, aging buildings, and high operational costs under its current K-8 neighborhood school model.

Officials also said Mount Vernon’s student population has steadily fallen, dropping from over 10,000 students in past decades to approximately 8,000 students in 2016. Current projections estimate enrollment could decline to 6,000 students by 2027 and fall further to 5,100 students by 2033. Officials added that no data suggests future increases.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.