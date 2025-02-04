Partly Cloudy and Breezy 35°

Early Morning Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized In Mount Vernon

Authorities in Mount Vernon are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The shooting happened in the area of 129 South 4th Ave. in Mount Vernon. 

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. at 129 South 4th Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right forearm. 

The victim was transported to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

Detectives are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been announced at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

