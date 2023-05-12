Duo Charged In Shooting Death Of 14-Year-Old In Mount Vernon: DA

Both Mount Vernon resident Tyrese Coghiel, age 21, and Yonkers resident Phillip Ferrell, age 46, have been arraigned on an indictment charging them in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez in Mount Vernon, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Friday, May 12.

On the day of the shooting, Thursday, March 9 around 10:30 a.m., Coghiel allegedly shot Fernandez in the back with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in Mount Vernon on South 7th Avenue, according to Rocah's office.

Fernandez was then taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he later died.

According to Rocah, Ferrell allegedly possessed the gun used in the murder and tried to hide it. He is also charged with possessing two explosive devices in his Yonkers residence.

Both Coghiel and Ferrell were arrested in Brooklyn and Yonkers respectively on Tuesday, March 14.

Coghiel is charged with:

Second-degree murder;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

As for Ferrell, he is charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

First-degree hindering prosecution;

Second-degree hindering prosecution;

Tampering with physical evidence.

Coghiel was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Friday, May 5, while Ferrell was arraigned on Friday, May 12. Ferrell currently remains in custody at Westchester County Jail.

