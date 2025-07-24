A Few Clouds 84°

Driver Caught Going 70 MPH In 30 Zone In Mount Vernon, Prompts Widespread Speed Crackdown

Police in a Westchester County city say they pulled over a driver caught going 70 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone—more than double the speed limit— and are warning the public that traffic enforcement is ramping up across the area.

Mount Vernon Police caught a driver going 70 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone on South Fulton Avenue, the department said. 

 Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police Department, NY
In a message posted Thursday, July 24, the Mount Vernon Police Department said the driver was stopped south of Sandford Boulevard. While 70 mph is considered extreme, police noted that they are increasingly seeing drivers going 40 to 50 mph in residential and busy corridors.

"There is NO reason for going that fast anywhere in the city," the department said in a post on Thursday, July 24. 

Police say they will be conducting aggressive speed and traffic enforcement using both marked and unmarked patrol vehicles. Over the next several days, they’ll be focusing on East 5th Street, Fleetwood Avenue, Gramatan Avenue, and the 3rd Street corridor—but officers warned that “the entire city is fair game.”

In addition to speeding, police say they will be ticketing for stop sign violations, expired inspections, and unregistered vehicles.

“We have more than enough tickets and paper to give out to those that want to speed,” the department said, adding that targeted enforcement zones will change regularly to keep drivers on alert.

Residents are invited to comment on the department’s social media post to suggest areas where enforcement is needed.

