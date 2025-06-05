Court Reverses $2.4M Verdict In Battle Over Recycling Center Shut-Down In Mount Vernon

In a unanimous decision issued Wednesday, June 4, the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court’s Second Judicial Department reversed the 2022 ruling in Mega Beverage Redemption Center v. City of Mount Vernon, citing procedural missteps in the original trial.

The court found that the trial judge improperly allowed a new claim to be considered after the parties had rested and prevented the City of Mount Vernon from introducing evidence in its defense.

The case stems from a 2016 lawsuit brought by the Mega Beverage Redemption Center, which operated in Mount Vernon on East 3rd Street and alleged its civil rights were violated after the city padlocked the premises for fire and building code violations. The business claimed the shutdown was unlawful and sued for damages under federal civil rights law.

In 2022, a jury found the city had violated the business’s substantive and procedural due process rights, awarding $2.4 million in damages. But on appeal, the Second Department determined that the trial court had overstepped by introducing a new procedural due process claim—one not included in the original complaint—and then denying the city a chance to present evidence related to it.

The court’s ruling vacates the prior judgment and sends the case back to the lower court for a new trial.

Mount Vernon Comptroller Darren M. Morton said the outcome is a financial relief for city residents.

"Had our appeal been denied, the financial impact would have been severe -potentially triggering a 5.2% tax increase or requiring the City to issue a Bond Anticipation Note (BAN) at current market interest rates," Morton said, adding, "This outcome protects our residents from unnecessary financial burden and reinforces our commitment to sound fiscal management."

The city said it remains committed to vigorously defending its actions during the new trial phase and will continue to protect the interests of taxpayers.

