Cops Storm Apartment After Menacing Incident In Mount Vernon: Suspect Caught, Police Say

A suspect accused of menacing was arrested after fleeing into a Westchester apartment, sparking a tense police response, officials said.

Mount Vernon Police Department. 

 Photo Credit: City of Mount Vernon
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Mount Vernon around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 9 on the 100 block of South 11th Avenue, Mount Vernon city officials said on Tuesday, June 10.

Responding officers found the suspect had entered a nearby residence and secured the area “out of an abundance of caution." After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the apartment and took the suspect into custody without incident, police said. They were arrested for menacing.

The suspect's name was not made public. 

As of Tuesday at around 12:45 a.m., a search of the residence was ongoing.

Mount Vernon Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting “MVPD” and a tip to 847411 or using the “Mount Vernon PD” app. 

