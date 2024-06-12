Commercial Building Catches On Fire In Mount Vernon

The fire happened on Tuesday, June 11 around 5:15 p.m., when firefighters found light smoke coming from the roof of 11 Prospect Ave. in Mount Vernon, which contains several storefronts.

According to Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, firefighters soon reported the incident as a working fire and quickly extinguished it.

No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported following the blaze, Patterson-Howard said.

"The quick and efficient response of the Mount Vernon Fire Department prevented further escalation and potential damage," Patterson-Howard added.

