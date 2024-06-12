A Few Clouds 69°

SHARE

Commercial Building Catches On Fire In Mount Vernon

Thanks to quick action from firefighters, a blaze at a commercial building in Westchester was stopped from being worse than it could have been.

The fire happened at 11 Prospect Ave. in Mount Vernon.

The fire happened at 11 Prospect Ave. in Mount Vernon.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The fire happened on Tuesday, June 11 around 5:15 p.m., when firefighters found light smoke coming from the roof of 11 Prospect Ave. in Mount Vernon, which contains several storefronts.

According to Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, firefighters soon reported the incident as a working fire and quickly extinguished it. 

No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported following the blaze, Patterson-Howard said. 

"The quick and efficient response of the Mount Vernon Fire Department prevented further escalation and potential damage," Patterson-Howard added. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE