City Worker Seriously Injured While Trimming Tree In Mount Vernon

The incident happened in Mount Vernon at around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 5th Street, where emergency personnel responded immediately after the worker was hurt, Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen said.

The employee was quickly rushed from the scene and is now receiving medical treatment, though the city did not provide details about the nature or extent of the injuries.

City officials said that an investigation is underway to determine what led to the incident.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the employee and their family during this time,” the city said in a written statement Tuesday morning, adding, “Additional details will be shared as they become available.”

The identity of the employee has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.