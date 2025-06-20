City Tree Trimmer Dies After Suffering Critical Injuries On Job In Mount Vernon (Update)

Juan Peralta Sr., a longtime employee of the Mount Vernon Department of Public Works, died after being critically hurt while performing tree trimming duties near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 5th Street on Tuesday, June 17, according to a statement from the city on Friday, June 20.

Peralta was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

"This is a devastating loss for the Mount Vernon team, the Peralta family, and our community," said Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard on Friday, also adding, "His work ethic and passion for this work, his family, and this community were exceptional. He will be sorely missed."

Peralta brought more than 55 years of experience as an arborist and horticulturist. Before joining the city over a decade ago, he worked for Alpine Tree Service for 35 years and spent 20 years at the New York Botanical Gardens.

He started with the city as a part-time laborer and rose to Motor Equipment Operator, eventually becoming a tree trimmer, a role he held until his death. City officials said he was known for his reliability, humility, and deep commitment to public service.

The city said details on memorial arrangements will be announced when available.

More details about the incident that led to Peralta's death have not been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

