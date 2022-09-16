New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Mount Vernon Location

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced 56 new store closures that it says will be implemented by the end of the calendar year.

The closure list includes five locations in New York State:

Nassau County: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale

Orange County: Orange Plaza 470 Route 211 East, Middletown

Westchester County: 500 East Sandford Blvd., Mount Vernon

Oneida County: 4805 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Clinton County: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100 Plattsburgh

The company is due to report its results for the second quarter later this month.

Bed Bath & Beyond now has about 900 stores, including those scheduled to be closed.

The full list of new closures is available here.

