Bridge Spanning Train Tracks To Be Removed In Mount Vernon

The removal of the South Street Bridge, which spans New Haven Line tracks in Mount Vernon, will commence on Thursday night, March 7, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard announced.

The removal will be done by ECCO and Sessler Wrecking and will take place during nights so that traffic on South Street or nearby Pearl Street is not interrupted during the day, Patterson-Howard said.

If weather does not delay the work, the bridge removal is set to be complete by Saturday, March 16.

The bridge removal is part of a replacement project being undertaken by the MTA. Another bridge in the city traversing the New Haven Line, the South Fulton Avenue Bridge, is also set be replaced.

