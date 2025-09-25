Auxiliary Police Member Suspended After Allegedly Hitting Minor In Mount Vernon: Cops

The person involved is a civilian employee of the Mount Vernon Police Department who also serves as a member of the Mount Vernon Auxiliary Police Department, Mount Vernon Police said in a statement on Wednesday evening, Sept. 24.

The video, which surfaced this week, appears to show the off-duty employee hitting someone who appears to be a minor, the department said. The employee was not identified.

Police said the incident seems to have occurred on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The department confirmed that the member has been suspended from his role with the Auxiliary Police Department while the incident is under investigation.

Police said updates would be provided "when available."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

