Affordable Housing Community Breaks Ground In Mount Vernon: Will Have Over 300 Units

The project, called Opal 115, will bring 315 affordable apartments to the city and is being built in partnership with Forward Thinkers Development, Grandview Consulting, and The NRP Group.

The development, which will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 17, will provide housing for households earning 40 to 90 percent of the Area Median Income.

Nearly half of the apartments will be two- and three-bedroom units designed to accommodate families, developers said.

Located near the Mount Vernon West Metro-North station, the transit-oriented development will feature a range of amenities for residents, including an 8,300-square-foot basketball court, a playground, and a fitness center. It will also include a shared community space, a courtyard and garden, and a 4,800-square-foot retail space.

The building will also boast an energy-efficient design consisting of solar panels, electric heat pumps, ENERGY STAR® appliances, and other sustainable features.

The development is part of New York State's five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes. It received significant funding through programs like the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program, Empire State Development’s Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, and Westchester County Flex Funding.

Additional support came from land acquisition funding and incentives from the Brownfield Cleanup Program.

