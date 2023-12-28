44-Year-Old Man Goes Missing: Last Seen In Mount Vernon

Norman Allen-Meyer Shaw, age 44, has gone missing, his wife Veronica Shaw said on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Shaw was last seen in both the Westchester County city of Mount Vernon and the New Haven County city of West Haven. He has also been seen in Riverview, Florida, his wife said.

He is described as being 6-foot-2 and weighing between 180 and 190 pound. It is not known how long he has been missing.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 813-485-5641.

Click the Facebook icon below to share this story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.