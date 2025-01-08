Partly Cloudy and Windy 22°

$400K In Fraudulent Transactions Found On Account Belonging To Mount Vernon: City Officials

Officials in Mount Vernon are working to recover $400,000 in unauthorized transactions after detecting fraudulent activity on a city account. 

 Photo Credit: PublicDomainPictures (Pixabay)
Ben Crnic
The City Comptroller's Office reported the unusual activity after receiving electronic notifications of suspicious transactions and fraudulent calls attempting to impersonate individuals related to the account, according to a statement released by the city on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Immediate action was taken to address the issue, and an investigation confirmed the fraudulent activity, officials said. The city soon notified the bank and was able to stop further transactions. This intervention also prevented an additional $800,000 in attempted fraud, city officials said.

Officials added that efforts are now underway to recover the unauthorized funds, with the city and the bank working together to ensure the account’s integrity. 

According to the city, more information will be released at a later date as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

