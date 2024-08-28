Partly Cloudy 89°

21-Year-Old Who Caused Double-Fatal Mount Vernon Crash Sentenced

A 21-year-old man will spend years behind bars after he admitted to speeding at 100 mph and causing a crash that killed two friends and permanently disabled a third in Westchester County, authorities said. 

The Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Anthony Rose admitted to causing the 2021 double-fatal crash on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Street View/Pixabay/sergeitokmakov-3426571
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Mount Vernon resident Anthony Rose, age 21, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years to seven-and-a-half years in the December 2021 crash.

Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault in April. 

“The devastating consequences of the defendant’s selfish and reckless behavior killed two young people and permanently altered the life of another," Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said. "We hope today’s sentence provides a measure of solace to the victims and their families.”

Rose was behind the wheel of a car that was reportedly speeding at 100 mph before losing control after barely missing one vehicle, hitting another, and careening into a tree on Dec. 21, 2021, on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon, according to authorities. 

His friend Noelina Pantaleon, age 20, died instantly, and 19-year-old Harry Jonathan Hurst, both of Mount Vernon, succumbed to his injuries at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx 11 weeks later, authorities said. 

Nyaquae Henderson, age 22, also of Mount Vernon, who was in the backseat, suffered a traumatic brain injury that will require a lifetime of medical treatment, the prosecutor said. 

Rose was initially charged with two counts each of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, but he agreed to a plea deal on the reduced charges. 

