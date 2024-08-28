21-Year-Old Who Caused Double-Fatal Mount Vernon Crash Sentenced

Mount Vernon resident Anthony Rose, age 21, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years to seven-and-a-half years in the December 2021 crash.

Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault in April.

“The devastating consequences of the defendant’s selfish and reckless behavior killed two young people and permanently altered the life of another," Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said. "We hope today’s sentence provides a measure of solace to the victims and their families.”

Rose was behind the wheel of a car that was reportedly speeding at 100 mph before losing control after barely missing one vehicle, hitting another, and careening into a tree on Dec. 21, 2021, on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon, according to authorities.

His friend Noelina Pantaleon, age 20, died instantly, and 19-year-old Harry Jonathan Hurst, both of Mount Vernon, succumbed to his injuries at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx 11 weeks later, authorities said.

Nyaquae Henderson, age 22, also of Mount Vernon, who was in the backseat, suffered a traumatic brain injury that will require a lifetime of medical treatment, the prosecutor said.

Rose was initially charged with two counts each of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, but he agreed to a plea deal on the reduced charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.