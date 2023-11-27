Mostly Cloudy 46°

SHARE

19-Year-Old Nabbed After Firing Off Shots At Storefronts In Mount Vernon: Police

A 19-year-old man faces several charges after firing shots on a public street in Westchester, damaging storefronts in the process, officials announced.

<p>The incident happened in the area of South 2nd Avenue and West 3rd Street in Mount Vernon, officials said.</p>

The incident happened in the area of South 2nd Avenue and West 3rd Street in Mount Vernon, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Port Chester resident Tyshawn Watkins, age 19, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in connection with an incident on Friday, Nov. 17 in Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen said. 

According to Allen, on the day of the incident at around 4 p.m., Watkins allegedly fired multiple gunshots in the area of South 2nd Avenue and West 3rd Street, damaging several storefronts. Luckily though, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Following an investigation conducted by Mount Vernon Police detectives, the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, Westchester County Public Safety, and Port Chester Police, Watkins was identified as the suspect and apprehended. He was later charged with: 

  • First-degree attempted assault;
  • First-degree reckless endangerment;
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

Watkins was later arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411. 

to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE