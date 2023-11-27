19-Year-Old Nabbed After Firing Off Shots At Storefronts In Mount Vernon: Police

Port Chester resident Tyshawn Watkins, age 19, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in connection with an incident on Friday, Nov. 17 in Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon Director of Communications Timothy Allen said.

According to Allen, on the day of the incident at around 4 p.m., Watkins allegedly fired multiple gunshots in the area of South 2nd Avenue and West 3rd Street, damaging several storefronts. Luckily though, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Following an investigation conducted by Mount Vernon Police detectives, the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, Westchester County Public Safety, and Port Chester Police, Watkins was identified as the suspect and apprehended. He was later charged with:

First-degree attempted assault;

First-degree reckless endangerment;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Watkins was later arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411.

