The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23, when a 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Mount Vernon at the corner of Gramatan Avenue and East Grand Street, according to the city's Director of Communications Timothy Allen.

The girl was then taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Allen said.

No criminal charges were filed following the crash.

