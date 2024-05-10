16-Year-Old Charged In Mount Vernon High School Stabbing

The incident happened on Thursday, May 9 around 2:45 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School, when a fight broke out among several students, according to city officials.

The fight eventually resulted in a 15-year-old boy sustaining several stab wounds. Mount Vernon Police soon arrived at the school and found the victim before he was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Following the stabbing, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He has since been remanded to the Woodfield Cottage adolescent detention facility in Valhalla.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said the stabbing was influenced by larger issues within the city.

"Our society as a whole is fractured, and our young people are not exempt,” Patterson-Howard said in a statement on Friday, May 10, adding, "This is an example of how social, emotional, family, and mental health challenges are impacting our youth people."

Patterson-Howard added that the city would work with the Mount Vernon school district and community to help youth find alternatives to violence in dealing with conflicts.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or to submit a tip by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

