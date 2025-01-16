14-Year-Old Shot Dead: Man Who Provided Gun In Mount Vernon Murder Gets Jail Time

Phillip Ferrell, age 48, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 16 to 25 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of Fernandez in Mount Vernon on March 9, 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, Ferrell provided his 9 mm pistol to his stepson, 23-year-old Tyrese Coghiel, and instructed him to "do what you gotta do." Shortly after, Coghiel used the weapon to fatally shoot Fernandez.

After the shooting, Ferrell retrieved the pistol and hid it in his oven along with two explosive devices and additional ammunition. All of the items were later recovered by law enforcement executing a search warrant, the DA's Office said.

The sentencing follows Ferrell's November 2024 conviction on charges including manslaughter in the first degree. Ferrell was also sentenced to the following terms, all of which will run concurrently with his 25-year manslaughter sentence:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (15 years each);

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (3 to 6 years each);

Hindering prosecution in the first degree (3 to 6 years);

Tampering with physical evidence (2 to 4 years).

During Ferrell's sentencing, Fernandez's mother shared the profound impact of the tragedy on her life.

"Ever since that day, my life has not been the same. I miss my baby. He was 14 years old. He didn’t deserve what happened to him," she said.

Coghiel pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree in February 2024 and cooperated with Ferrell’s prosecution. As part of his plea deal, he is expected to change his guilty plea to manslaughter in the first degree. Coghiel’s sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20.

DA Susan Cacace condemned Ferrell's actions on Thursday: "Mr. Ferrell set off the chain of events that resulted in Zyaire Fernandez’s death. Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of his role in this tragedy."

In addition to his time in prison, Ferrell will also be required to serve five years of post-release supervision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.