The incident happened on Tuesday, May 9, just before 4:40 p.m. in Mount Vernon, when a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in his left hip at 210 Gramatan Ave., city officials announced on Friday, May 10.

The boy was soon taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are now looking for the boy who they believe injured the victim. He has not yet been caught, city officials said.

The incident comes after a 15-year-old suffered stab wounds on Thursday afternoon, May 9, at Mount Vernon High School, when a fight broke out among several students.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.