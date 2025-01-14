$100K Marijuana Haul, $43K In Cash Found During Mount Vernon Traffic Stop

The incident happened on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon when a Westchester County Police officer pulled over a Toyota Camry with Illinois plates for a cell phone violation, the department announced on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

As he approached the vehicle, the officer saw multiple bags of different sizes, shapes, and colors scattered throughout the car and suspected possible marijuana trafficking.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle’s three occupants, all from Connecticut, were transporting an estimated 125 pounds of marijuana, along with over $43,000 in cash. The trio was taken into custody, and the car was impounded. Authorities are not releasing their identities due to an ongoing investigation.

The suspects face felony charges of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

"In New York State, any person 21 or older is permitted to have up to three ounces of the leafy variety in their possession in public. Three men arrested the other night were a wee bit over that amount," the department wrote on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.