1 Injured After Shooting Inside Apartment In Mount Vernon

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 26, inside a Mount Vernon residence at 33 North 3rd Ave., according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

One person was injured, police said.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details have yet been released, including information about a suspect.

Mount Vernon Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

