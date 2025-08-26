Overcast 75°

1 Injured After Shooting Inside Apartment In Mount Vernon

Police are investigating after a person was shot inside a Westchester apartment. 

The shooting happened inside an apartment at 33 North 3rd Ave. in Mount Vernon. 

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 26, inside a Mount Vernon residence at 33 North 3rd Ave., according to the Mount Vernon Police Department. 

One person was injured, police said.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public at this time. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details have yet been released, including information about a suspect.

Mount Vernon Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

