Work Begins On $220M, 5-Story Care Tower At Westchester Medical Center In Valhalla

The groundbreaking for the Critical Care Tower at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla was held on Wednesday, July 24, and was attended by elected officials including New York State Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado.

The $220 million project, to be located next to the hospital's main tower, will be 162,000 square feet and five stories when completed. It will house 128 "private, state-of-the-art" patient rooms with advanced technology, according to the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

The tower will also facilitate the hospital's conversion to all private rooms.

"Advanced care is Westchester Medical Center’s bedrock service and as we break ground on the Critical Care Tower, we reaffirm Westchester Medical Center’s enduring legacy as the region’s unquestioned leader in advanced care,” said WMCHealth President Michael D. Israel.

The need for the tower became apparent thanks to increasing demand for the hospital's services, WMCHealth officials said, adding that the tower will also boast advanced cardiac, neuroscience, oncology, and surgical specialty care.

All trauma intensive care services will also transition to the new tower, which is anticipated to be finished in 2026.

According to WMCHealth, Westchester County is projected to receive over $3.5 million in total economic benefits from the tower's creation, as estimated by the Westchester County Local Development Corporation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.