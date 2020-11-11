Super Soaker: Heavy Rain Will Sweep Through Region Leading To Cooler Temperatures

A long stretch of dry, warmer-than-average weather will come to an end as a cold front sweeps through the region, bringing in rain, which will be heavy at times, followed by cooler temperatures.

Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 will be cloudy with temperatures staying above average, with the upper 60s.

The rain should begin by mid-afternoon Wednesday and continue through the evening, with downpours that could cause flooding possible at times.

Rain and showers will linger overnight and into Thursday, Nov. 12, which will be a colder and raw day with the high temperature in the mid 50s and the overnight low in the mid 40s.

Precipitation will wrap up in the middle of the afternoon Thursday. Rainfall amounts of an inch or two across the region.

Friday, Nov. 13 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s. There is a chance of lingering showers during the day. The overnight low will be around 40 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 14 will be sunny and cool with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.