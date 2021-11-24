Potential End-Of-Thanksgiving Weekend Storm Could Bring First Accumulating Snowfall Of Season

The Thanksgiving weekend will start off with some seeing snow and slippery travels in parts of the Northeast and end with the potential for a more significant storm which could cause delays for those heading back from the holiday.

The possible end-of-Thanksgiving weekend storm could result in the first accumulating snowfall of the season in major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Current models project the storm to be a Clipper system moving from west to east.

The weather for those making their way to Thanksgiving destinations should be just fine.

There will also be gusty winds on the busiest travel day of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 24, which will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the low 40s, but the wind-chill factor will be between 20 and 30 degrees.

It will be clear on Thanksgiving Eve night with a low temperature in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

More dry weather is expected on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25 with partly sunny skies and a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Clouds will thicken Thanksgiving evening, leading to a round of mixed precipitation in the Northeast overnight into Black Friday, Nov. 26.

For a look at areas where showers (green) and snow showers (pink) are expected on Thanksgiving night, see the first image above.

For a look at areas where there could be slippery travel Thanksgiving night into Black Friday, click on the second image above.

There will be a chance of rain showers for the entire region until early in the afternoon on Black Friday before skies become partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the mid 40s.

The overnight low will fall to the upper 20s.

Saturday, Nov. 27 will be sunny with a high temperature near 40 and the overnight low in the mid 20s.

Sunday, Nov. 28 will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

The Thanksgiving weekend-ending storm system is on track to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday morning, Nov. 29. It's too early to predict possible snowfall totals.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

