New Images Show Paths Of Tornadoes That Touched Down In Hudson Valley, Connecticut

Two maps show the path of two tornadoes that briefly touched down in the region as a severe storm system swept through on Wednesday afternoon, April 21

The first tornado touched down in New York's Hudson Valley, in Amenia in Dutchess County, at 2:49 p.m., just south of the village, and moved north northeast into the village, said officials with the National Weather Service.

The tornado started near the intersection of Powder House Road and Ohandley Drive and caused sporadic damage along its path length, the weather service found during an inspection of damage on Thursday, April 22.

One house along Ohandley Drive had partial roof damage and a two-by-four and a small branch driven into the side of the home.

Nine out of ten homes on Ohandley Drive sustained damage, the service said before ending near the intersection of Mechanic Street and East Main Street where it ripped the roof off a restaurant.

The path of the Litchfield County tornado. National Weather Service

The second tornado, an EF0 with winds of 65 to 85 miles per hour, touched down around the same time and lasted three minutes.

During its touch down just north of Bulls Bridge, Connecticut, the twister moved east northeast into South Kent.

The tornado damage was sporadic along the path which began along Route 7 just north of Bulls Bridge and consisted mostly of downed tree limbs. A few hardwood trees were snapped and uprooted and one homeowner lost part of a solid wooden fence along Spooner Hill Road, the weather service said.

A car tent canopy was blown away by the strong winds. No damage to buildings was noted.

The tornado ended in a forested area east of Spooner Hill Road at 2:51 p.m.

