Water Main Break Disrupts Westlake HS Campus, Emergency Plans Activated

The break occurred on Friday, Dec. 13, on Westlake Drive, leaving the Westlake High School campus in the Mount Pleasant Central School District without running water, according to district officials.

While repairs to the water main have been made, the district is awaiting system pressurization to ensure there are no further issues. In the meantime, school officials have assembled an emergency response team to implement contingency plans, including portable bathrooms for emergency use, coordinating lunch accommodations, and continuing operations at both schools and the district's central office.

Officials said an early dismissal is not expected at this time, but bus drivers from Royal Coach are on standby in case students need to be sent home early. Parents and guardians are being asked to prepare for the possibility of picking up their children sooner than usual.

"Students and faculty are informed, but if you hear from your child, please encourage them to speak with a teacher," the district said in a statement to families.

The district plans to provide further updates once normal operations are fully resumed.

