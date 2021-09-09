Contact Us
Expect Delays: Taconic Parkway Stretch To Be Closed For Repairs

Nicole Valinote
The New York State Department of Transportation said the roadway will be closed along the southbound lanes between Exit 47 and Exit 45 in the town of Lagrangeville.

Motorists on the Taconic State Parkway can expect some delays due to a roadway closure in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the roadway will be closed along the southbound lanes in Dutchess County between Exit 47 and Exit 45 in the town of Lagrangeville.

The road will be closed for repairs beginning Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. through about 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

The department said motorists should follow the posted detour utilizing Route 55 and Route 82.

