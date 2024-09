Both directions of Route 9A in Mount Pleasant from Skyline Drive to the Greenburgh town line are closed as a result of a crash investigation, Mount Pleasant Police announced on Thursday, Sept. 19 around 4:30 p.m.

The department said delays are likely on Route 9A and Bradhurst Avenue.

More information about the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

