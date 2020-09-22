New Canaan 18-Year-Old Wins Maclay Regional Championship In Northern Westchester

A New Canaan woman bested 15 other equestrians in the regional Maclay Regional Championships in North Salem, and will go on to attend the national competition in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kathryn McCarthy, 18, had the "most consistent round of all riders," according to event judge Jeffrey Ayers.

“I went in the ring pretty nervous today because this is only my second Regionals but this horse is really everything I could ever imagine in an equitation horse. He took very good care of me today,” McCarthy said after her Saturday, Sept. 19 victory.

McCarthy was new to the equestrian world before riding with her current horse Cool De Reeve, a 14-year-old Selle Français. The two won several ribbons during the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington and qualified for both the NHSAA/ASPCA Maclay National Championship and the Washington International Horse Show Equitation Finals.

“One thing I was happy about was that I did not rush as much as I anticipated, which is something my trainers and I have been working on quite a bit at home,” she added.

McCarthy spends the majority of her time training and working at Grafton Ridge farm, and said that "the barn is everywhere and everything for me."

“This horse has been a great teacher for Kathryn and together they have qualified for several top equitation events, so we are very excited for indoor season,” said Grafton Ridge head trainer Michael DelFiandra.

The National Horse Show, where regional winners will compete, will take place Oct. 23-Nov. 3 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

