Some Hudson Valley Schools Announce Closures For Thursday

School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The following Hudson Valley schools and school districts have announced closures for Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Nor'easter:

Westchester County

Scarsdale Public Schools, closed

Rockland County

South Orangetown Central School District, closed

St. Anthony's in Nanuet, closed

Orange County

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Middletown, closed

Putnam County

Check back for updates.

Dutchess County

Check back for updates.

Ulster County

Check back for updates.

Sullivan County

Check back for updates.

