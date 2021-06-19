School In Westchester Names New Principal

A Westchester school district has appointed a veteran educator to take over at the head of its lone elementary school as its newest principal.

Following a lengthy search, the Bronxville Board of Education and Superintendent Roy Montesano announced that longtime Hudson Valley educator Joseph Mercora has been named as the elementary school principal.

Most recently, Mercora served as the principal of the Upper Nyack Elementary School for the past five years.

According to the Board of Education, “during his tenure, Morcora was instrumental in creating a collaborative school-wide culture in the elementary school that brought together faculty in the lower and upper elementary grades to work together in creating and implementing curriculum that focuses on project-based learning.”

Before his time in Nyack, Mercora was an assistant principal at the Nyack Middle School for eight years, and he has experience as a social studies teacher, and principal in parochial schools, where he was named Principal of the Year.

In total, the Board of Education interviewed more than 70 candidates before determining that Mercora was the right fit for the job. The new superintendent will officially be welcomed to the community during a meet-and-greet reception for parents, students, and staff on Thursday, June 24.

Mercora was appointed into the position at a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, June 8, and will officially take over as principal of the elementary school on Friday, July 9.

“Mr. Mercora is full of energy and has a deep passion for elementary education,” Montesano said. “We look forward to welcoming him into our Bronxville school community.”

