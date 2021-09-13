Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Schools

School District In Northern Westchester Provides Update On Superintendent Search

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Orchestra students practice at Fox Lane Middle School.
Orchestra students practice at Fox Lane Middle School. Photo Credit: Bedford Central School District

A Northern Westchester school district is asking members of the community to provide input as the district searches for a new superintendent.

The Bedford Central School District Board of Education said it wants the community's input as it develops a "Superintendent Leadership Profile."

The board said an anonymous survey, available in both English and Spanish, and community forum meetings will be used to create the profile and help guide the search firm as it looks for candidates. 

Once the profile is complete, it will then be presented to the community, BCSD said. 

The survey can be filled out between Monday, Sept. 13, and Monday, Oct. 4, the board said.

Community Forum meetings will be held on Zoom on Monday, Sept. 27 at the following times:

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.