NY School District Hit By Ransomware Attack

A school district was hit by a ransomware attack that shut down the district’s computer system and disrupted its technology infrastructure.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 on Long Island, the Riverhead Central School District alerted the community that they were experiencing an “outage” with their Internet and email accounts.

According to school officials, the outage was caused by a ransomware attack, district faculty and staff have been notified of the incident, and local police have been advised of the situation.

“Our phone lines remain open at this time," they noted. “Parents needing to contact the district are asked to please call the schools as we work to get our other communications platforms back online.”

The district said it will have an update with further information as they work to make the necessary repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

