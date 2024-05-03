The crash, which happened on Friday afternoon, May 3 in Mount Pleasant, occurred shortly after Bus 4 left the Westlake High School campus, Mount Pleasant Central School District Superintendent Peter Giarrizzo said in a communication to district families.

The incident was a minor crash and caused no injuries. Members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Mount Pleasant Central School District staff were at the scene, Giarrizzo added.

A replacement bus was brought in to complete Bus 4's route. This caused some delays for the middle and high school-aged students who ride the bus.

More information about the crash has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

