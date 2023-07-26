Russian Trio In Overdue Rental Car Caught With Drugs At Hawthorne Home Depot: Police

The incident happened on Tuesday night, July 25, when Mount Pleasant Police pulled over a vehicle that had been reported as an overdue rental car in the parking lot of the Home Depot located in Hawthorne at 1 Saw Mill River Rd. (Route 9A), Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva said.

According to Oliva, authorities found what they believed to be heroin and crack cocaine inside the rental vehicle, and took the three occupants into custody.

The three Russian male suspects, who police needed a translator to communicate with, were each charged with:

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The three suspects were all later released, Oliva said.

