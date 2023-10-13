Rise In Car Break-Ins: Mount Pleasant To Increase Police Patrols In Response

The town of Mount Pleasant will soon have an increased police presence in residential neighborhoods and commercial areas, Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi announced on Friday, Oct. 13.

The patrols will cover areas across the town's approximately 30 square miles, including Hawthorne, Thornwood, Valhalla, Pocantico Hills, and surrounding areas.

"We are being proactive in terms of assuring our police patrols are visible and actively moving throughout our communities," Fulgenzi said of the increase.

He continued, "It’s no secret that thieves are targeting suburban areas with a focus on auto thefts. No community is immune. The visible presence of our highly trained officers is a deterrent to would-be thieves, and we want to make sure our patrols are seen."

As part of the effort to decrease the number of successful car break-ins and thefts, Mount Pleasant Police Captain Michael Pierce also advised residents to lock their cars and trunks, in addition to not leaving valuables inside vehicles overnight.

"Our residents play an important part in the overall effort. We also urge people to be aware and contact police if they see suspicious vehicles in their neighborhoods," Pierce said, adding, "Working together we can help assure Mount Pleasant continues to be the safe and wonderful community we all appreciate.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.