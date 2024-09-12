Patches Fog 56°

Ramp Between Route 9A, Taconic State Parkway In Mount Pleasant To Close: Here's When

A ramp between a busy main route and a parkway in Northern Westchester will soon be blocked to traffic for several hours, officials warned. 

The ramp between southbound Route 9A and the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant will close on Thursday, Sept. 12.&nbsp;

Ben Crnic
The ramp from the southbound lanes of Route 9A to the southbound Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant will close for much of the morning and part of the afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 12, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The ramp will close from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. It will allow crews to perform maintenance work, officials added. 

Motorists in the area should use the posted detour as an alternate route. 

