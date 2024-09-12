Ramp Between Route 9A, Taconic State Parkway In Mount Pleasant To Close: Here's When

The ramp from the southbound lanes of Route 9A to the southbound Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant will close for much of the morning and part of the afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 12, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The ramp will close from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. It will allow crews to perform maintenance work, officials added.

Motorists in the area should use the posted detour as an alternate route.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.