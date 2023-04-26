Popular Eatery To Reopen In Valhalla

The Sandwich Spot, located in Valhalla at 160 Legion Dr., is set to reopen on Monday, May 1 after closing temporarily for renovations, according to Executive Chef Peter Giannini.

The restaurant serves up a variety of sandwiches filled to the brim with deli meats like thin-sliced beef, salami, turkey, and prosciutto di Parma.

Other delicious options include cheesesteaks, sausage subs, wraps, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and even salads, according to the eatery's menu.

Those with a sweet tooth and a love for Nutella can also look out for Nutella-flavored croissants, stuffed crepes, milkshakes, cookies, and churros.

Past visitors have left nothing but praise in several positive Yelp reviews.

Mercedes C. of the Bronx also had good things to say about the restaurant's menu, writing, "Whichever option you go for, order with confidence- you'll be in good hands."

"The Sandwich Spot created something wonderful in this neck of the woods between two pieces of bread," she added in her five-star review.

If you're still not convinced, Louise F. of Yonkers wrote that the eatery served her "two of the best sandwiches I've had in a long time."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Pleasant and receive free news updates.