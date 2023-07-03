Popular Eatery To Open Second Location In Mount Pleasant

Chatterbox Restaurant & Bar, which already has a location in Pleasantville, will be opening a new location in Hawthorne at 58 Saw Mill River Rd. in Fall 2023, the restaurant announced on Sunday, July 2.

The Pleasantville eatery, run by the Pandolfo family and located at 75 Cooley St., is known for traditional Italian dishes like eggplant parmesan, chicken scarapriello, and Penne pasta served with homemade vodka sauce.

Additionally, the eatery serves a variety of unique pizzas such as The Joe Pesci, which includes a thin crust, melted mozzarella base, chopped jumbo shrimp, and bacon crumbles placed on a roasted garlic amaretto sauce.

If you're interested in trying the all-new Hawthorne eatery when it eventually opens, consider some positive Yelp reviews of the existing Pleasantville locale that have been left by countless customers.

"What a good dining experience from start to finish," wrote Louise F. of Yonkers, who only had good things to say about her food.

"Let me tell you the breaded cutlets for the Chicken Parm ala Vodka were fried to perfection," she wrote, also adding, "Tasty, moist with two huge cutlets including a side of pasta."

Katerina L. of Croton-on-Hudson also left a five-star review, calling the eatery "phenomenal."

"I was hopeful that the food would be good but I had no expectations that it would be THAT good," she wrote, continuing, "I got the Pleasantville parm wedge (chicken parm with vodka sauce) and fries - it was incredible."

When it opens, the new Hawthorne Chatterbox location will offer takeout, delivery, and dine-in options, as well as partnerships with Uber, Grubhub, and Door Dash.

