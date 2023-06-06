Popular Eatery Now Reopened For Business In Valhalla: 'Unforgettable Experience,' Owners Say

The Sandwich Spot, located in Valhalla at 160 Legion Dr., resumed serving its signature deli sandwiches and Nutella-flavored treats on Monday, June 1 after closing for renovations, the eatery's owners announced on social media.

In their announcement, the owners wrote that they are ready to serve an "unforgettable experience!"

The eatery is well-known for filling sandwiches to the brim with deli meats like thin-sliced beef, salami, turkey, and prosciutto di Parma.

Other options for hungry visitors include cheesesteaks, sausage subs, wraps, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and salads. Staying for dessert is also a good idea, as those with a sweet tooth can order Nutella-flavored croissants, stuffed crepes, milkshakes, cookies, and churros.

If you're still not convinced, the restaurant has received plenty of praise from Yelp reviewers.

"Amazing! Such a great spot!" wrote Colette H. of New York City in a five-star review.

Heather C. of Yonkers also recommended the eatery, writing that it gives each and every sandwich the time it needs to be great.

"Highly recommend and will be back to try all the other sandwiches!" she added.

