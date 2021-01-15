Mayor In Westchester Won't Seek Re-Election

A popular mayor in Westchester announced that he will not be running for re-election at the conclusion of his term later this year after serving six years as an elected official in the city.

Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey, who served four years at the helm of the city after two as a City Councilman, announced on Friday, Jan. 15 that he will not be running to keep his seat at the end of 2021.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to help build a 21st-century city that offers hope and opportunity to everyone who calls Peekskill home,” Rainey said.

“At the end of this term, I will be proud to leave a Peekskill that is not only financially secure, but one that is greener, more economically diverse, and inclusive, and one that is working to ensure that everyone who wants to live here can do so.”

Rainey was first elected as mayor in 2017, when he took down two-term incumbent Republican Frank Catalina before winning his re-election campaign two years later in a landslide.

In announcing his plan to step down, Rainey made note of the economic development and grants that were ascertained during his term, as well as the revitalization of Fleischman’s Pier and the construction of mixed-use developments under his watch.

“There is still a lot of work to do this year to keep the momentum going,” he said. "I intend a positive transition to ensure that whoever the next mayor is, he or she has everything they need to continue the progress.

“After all that we’ve faced this year – the pandemic and the racial injustices – I’ve decided I need more time to focus on rebuilding my business, on my family, and most importantly, on raising my children.”

As part of the nominating process to identify Democratic candidates to run for local office in the fall to replace Rainey, the Peekskill Democratic City Committee announced in October that it was soliciting resumes from potential candidates, including elected officials for re-election.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the all work that Mayor Rainey and this administration has done and how far the city has come since his taking office,” Drew Claxton, former Deputy Mayor and Chairperson of the PDCC said. “He has had such a positive and tremendous impact on this city and shown what is possible when we elect progressive, forward-looking leaders.”

Marina Ciotti-Hodges, the Chair of the city’s Nominating Committee added that they “are committed to continuing the tremendous momentum that has taken place under Mayor Rainey and the Democratic leadership of City Hall.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.