Councilman Arrested After Challenging Trooper During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

A controversial councilman in the Hudson Valley has been arrested for goading police into arresting him after he was stopped for running a red light.

Orange County's Omari Shakur, age 65, a city of Newburgh councilmember, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 5, when he refused to show his identification and said to the trooper, "(Expeletive deleted) you, arrest me," during the traffic stop, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nevel said Shakur has exhibited anti-police behavior in the past, and for "some reason doesn't think he has to show identification or cooperate with the police."

He was placed under arrest for obstructing governmental administration and released on a traffic ticket and an appearance ticket returnable to Newburgh City Court.

Shakur's behavior made headlines last February when he again allegedly cursed at police and refused to show identification and again in March, according to News12.

On his Facebook page, Shakur said to all to attend Monday, Aug. 9 council meeting: "If you are concerned about the oppressive state police force in our city."

The councilman has not returned a request for comment from Daily Voice.

