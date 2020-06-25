Astorino Will Challenge Harckham For State Senate Seat Serving Parts Of Three Counties

A familiar face is coming back to chase a seat in the New York Senate.

Republican Rob Astorino, the longtime Westchester County Executive, announced he is planning to run for the 40th state Senate seat currently held by Sen. Peter Harckham.

New York's 40th District includes:

The towns of Beekman, Pawling and the village of Pawling in Dutchess County;

The towns of Carmel, Patterson, and Southeast, and the village of Brewster in Putnam County, and;

The city of Peekskill, the towns of Cortlandt, Lewisboro, Mount Pleasant, New Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge, Somers and Yorktown, the town/village of Mount Kisco, and the villages of Briarcliff Manor, Buchanan, Croton-on-Hudson, Pleasantville and Sleepy Hollow in Westchester County.

Astorino currently works as a National Affairs and Political Commentator with CNN, serves as Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s Delegate to the Mother Cabrini Foundation, and is a member of the Board of Directors of Everyone’s Earth, Inc.

In a video announcing his run for the Senate seat, Astorino said his plan is to “fix and rebuild New York” by “holding Albany politicians accountable, including term limits, transparency, and tough new ethics law.

“We’re going to jump-start the economy by reducing taxes, reigning in excessive spending, and eliminating the regulations that do little but kill jobs and ingenuity.”

Astorino also vowed to improve schools, public safety, and to repeal cashless bail.

"I'm running for state Senate knowing the road ahead won't be easy for New York state, but as someone who cares as much about the Hudson Valley as you do, I know it's a fight worth having," he said.

Astorino served on the Westchester County Board of Legislators for three years before serving as County Executive from 2009 through 2017, losing his seat to current County Executive George Latimer. He also unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014.

Harckham said that he welcomes Astorino into the race, though he is confident that voters will vote him back into office.

"I was elected to the State Senate because voters rejected Donald Trump’s divisive and reckless politics. And I am confident that voters will send me back to Albany in November because they are even more ready this year to say ‘no’ to Trump and surrogates like his close friend Rob Astorino," he said in an email.

“My first term in the state Senate has been very productive for the residents of the Hudson Valley," Harckham added. "I secured record-high funding for our schools without raising taxes, passed critical legislation to protect our environment, and helped to deliver over $8 million in state-funded infrastructure investments to municipalities in every corner of the 40th Senate District. I also helped provide vital funding to our veterans, seniors, and first responders."

