Worker From Northern Westchester Dies After Falling From Business Roof

Joe Lombardi
5005 Veterans Memorial Highway in Holbrook. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A worker from Westchester died after falling off the roof of a Long Island business, police said.

The incident happened in Suffolk County on Monday, Jan. 18 at around 3:40 p.m.

Hector Aranda-Sanchez, age 27, of Peekskill, an employee of a Yonkers-based roofing company, was on the roof of Four Seasons Sunrooms and Windows, located at 5005 Veterans Memorial Highway in Holbrook, when he fell from the roof, police said.

Aranda-Sanchez was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead. 

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.

