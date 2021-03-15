Woman Saved From Jumping From New Tappan Zee Bridge By Good Samaritan

A woman who pulled her vehicle onto the shoulder of the roadway of the new Tappan Zee Bridge and began climbing the safety fence to jump from the span was saved by a Good Samaritan.

The incident began around 12:50 p.m., Sunday, March 14, in the Tarrytown area of the bridge, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick the Good Samaritan, along with a tow truck driver, were able to talk with the woman and grab her before she could jump.

The woman was turned over to New York State Police who transported her to an area hospital for treatment.

For those needing help, the National Suicide Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.

