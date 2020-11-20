Woman Responsible For Crash Involving Westchester Man Under Influence Of Drugs, Police Say

An investigation by state police determined that, although the other driver was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, a sober 74-year-old woman was responsible for a crash in the area that sent both parties to the hospital for serious injuries.

State Police issued the findings on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Ulster County resident Ann Tucker, of Shandaken, was driving on Route 212 (Ulster Avenue) on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Saugerties when her 2008 Pontiac-G6 struck a 2005 Audi A-4, operated by Westchester County resident David Lowy, 64, of Chappaqua.

Both vehicles had massive front-end damage at approximately 10 p.m. when a state trooper arrived at the scene and began administering first aid to the two injured drivers.

After the incident, troopers initially reported that Lowy had crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with Tucker's vehicle.

The trooper that responded to the scene noted that Tucker had apparent leg injuries, and that Lowy was under the influence of drugs, said police.

Both parties were airlifted to Albany Medical Center, and Lowy was charged for driving with ability impaired by drugs.

